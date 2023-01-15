Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
By Kasey Mintz
Jan. 15, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.

Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the aurora police department on Saturday morning. Family said Robert is 89-years-old and 5′3″ and around 130 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm as well.

93-year-old Loveda Proctor is also 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.

The family said they were last seen in Grand Island on Thursday, January 12. They were driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, with Nebraska Navy military issued plates with the number 1030.

Aurora Police is asking if anyone sees the car or the couple to call 911, and if anyone has leads call 402-694-5815.

