Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed hosts fifth annual Lego Pit Stop event

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Families came together as a racing team at Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln on Sunday. The museum held its fifth annual Lego Pit Stop Event.

Kids built a Lego car, which was a dodge charger this year, and modified it before they hit the track hopping to have the fastest car.

The two-day event started on Saturday, and the Museum said the event is about much more than just the race.

“What we hope to do here at the Museum of American Speed to light the spark to get kids interested in doing something with their hands maybe put their cellphone down or video games down for a little while and actually build something and learn something about science in the process,” said Tim Matthews, the museum curator.

Matthews said they also team up with the Lincoln and Omaha Lego User Group for the event to show off their Lego creations and help the kids with their cars along the way.

