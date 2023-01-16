Active weather pattern this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After our round of precipitation today, there are more chances coming this week. The best and most impactful chance looks to be Tuesday night into Thursday morning. This week is going to be colder than last week.

An upper level disturbance and storm system will move through the region today. The best chance of rain, wintry mix and snow in our area is this morning with the precipitation likely done by early afternoon. Rainfall amounts of a trace to 0.10″ possible with very little to no ice and snow accumulation expected. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy today with northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and not as breezy with north and northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. There could be some areas of patchy fog Tuesday morning.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A potent storm system looks to move through the area Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Most of Nebraska looks to see snow. There could be an area of Southeastern and South Central Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas that could see rain or wintry mix to snow. Ice accumulation is possible in these areas. Significant snowfall accumulation is possible in much of the area. Wednesday and Thursday look to be breezy as well so travel could be difficult with reduced visibility and slick road conditions. Stay tuned to the forecast the next few days.

Winter Storm Watch in effect Tuesday Night to Wednesday Night for much of the area. (KOLN)

Below average temperatures are likely the second half of the week. There could be some flurries or light snow showers Friday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

