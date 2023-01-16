Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate

(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections.

The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates to pursue work opportunities and attend school without direct supervision.

Hollins has been in jail since 2015 for an attempted robbery conviction in Omaha.

Authorities say Hollins is 6-foot-4 inches tall and 185 pounds.

Troy Hollins, 25
Troy Hollins, 25(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

