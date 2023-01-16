Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota.

Police say 44-year-old Jeremy Ammerman was wanted for a sex offender violation. Police found him in the Walmart parking lot sitting inside a red 2001 Lincoln Navigator.

A woman was allegedly with Ammerman and outside the vehicle at the time. She was identified as 47-year-old Kellie Peterson and arrested without incident.

While Peterson was arrested without issue, Ammerman allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle and officers did not pursue him. The vehicle was later found at the 2200 block of West Gregg Road, not far from the Walmart. Officers searched the area but didn’t find Ammerman.

Police then notified local businesses about the search and gave a photo of Ammerman. At 6 p.m. one business told officers that Ammerman was recently inside and left on foot. Police then found Ammerman in a nearby field that was south of a car dealership at 23rd and Chandler Road.

Ammerman was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital for treatment, although police say he did not sustain injuries during the incident.

When Ammerman is released from the hospital he will be sent to Sarpy County Jail on drug charges, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and the warrant out of South Dakota. Kellie Peterson was lodged in Sarpy County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana - less than an ounce, and drug paraphernalia.

