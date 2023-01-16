How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’

The "Blue Monday" depression peak isn’t real, but seasonal blues are. Here are some ways to cope with "Blue Monday." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Today is “Blue Monday,” a day thought to be the most depressing day of the year. Whether you believe that or not, this time of year, when it is cold and gets dark early, can sometimes be a downer.

“The body just kind of wants to shut down and hibernate,” psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Kia-Rai Prewitt said.

In the winter months, millions of Americans can suffer varying degrees of seasonal affective disorder.

Prewitt says the exact cause is unclear.

One theory is that it may be due to the reduced activity of serotonin in the brain, which helps regulate mood. Some believe sunlight helps maintain those levels, which is why winter blues can happen when it gets dark earlier.

“Sometimes, you have to kind of come up with your own way to feel energized,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt suggests engaging in self-care, eating healthy and getting physical activity are not just good for your body, but your mind, too.

Staying connected to friends and family and having a support system is key.

You can also change your environment so that it is more soothing.

“Have things around you that appeal to one or more of your five senses,“ Prewitt said.

If you have tried to break out of the blues and still feel down, other treatment options may be right for you.

“You might be feeling a sense of worthlessness or hopelessness. Maybe you’re losing interest in activities. If that’s going on for at least two weeks, it may actually be time to reach out and talk to a therapist,” she said.

Some possible treatments include light therapy, antidepressant medications, psychotherapy and taking vitamin D.

If you think you suffer from seasonal affective disorder, talk to your doctor about which treatment or combination of treatments may be right for you.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple
Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went...
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking
Peyton Robb Wrestling vs Northwestern
Huskers top Wildcats, 22-15
Jail Bars
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death in Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers, and last week they saw a record...
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say
New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed migrant issues after a visit to the border.
New York City Mayor Adams visits border
The death toll has reached at least 40 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
A large group gathers to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial...
On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words