Monday Forecast: The start to an active weather week and cooling trend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gear up for an active weather week that will bring the chance for rain and several chances for snow over the coming days. The first weather system will move through Sunday night and into Monday bringing the chance for rain, snow and wintry mix to the east.

Monday will bring cooler temperatures, breezy conditions the slight chance for rain, wintry mix and snow for eastern Nebraska. The chance for rain and a wintry mix will continue in eastern Nebraska through the morning and into the lunchtime hour. After lunch, the system will move out and leave partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the 1011 region. However, a few lingering showers and flurries are possible for northeastern Nebraska through the remainder of the day. Little to no accumulation is expected with this system but even a light wintry mix could cause some slick areas on the roadways so be cautious. It will be a breezy day with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures will be cooler but still above average for many areas. Highs will be in the 30s for areas north of the 1-80 corridor. High temperatures will be in the 40s to the low 50s for areas along and south of I-80.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy and dry conditions will take place through the overnight hours with a northwest breeze with gusts to 25 mph. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Dry and quiet conditions are expected for Tuesday. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day across the region with a cool northwest breeze between 10-15 mph. The cooling trend will continue as high temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The next system moves into western Nebraska late Tuesday night and will push eastward through Thursday and bring the chance for measurable snow across much of the state. This will likely bring the chance for heavy and or significant snowfall for portions of the southern half of the state. Winter Storm Watches will go into effect late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night for portions of western and central Nebraska. As always, this system is still several days out so stick with us over the next few days as and we continue to fine tune the forecast and give the latest information.

Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Tuesday night into late Wednesday night for western and central areas. (KOLN)

The active weather pattern will continue on Friday with another small chance for snow and then another slight chance on Sunday. Overall temperatures will decline into the lower 30s through the work week and then start to warm up a bit for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

