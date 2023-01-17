13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase

A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.(Pexels)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Another trooper laid stop sticks on I-80 between Gibbon and Shelton. The vehicle slowed down but turned north at the Shelton exit. Shortly thereafter a trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to end the chase. The pursuit started about 9:35 Monday night and lasted about 16 minutes.

The 13-year-old female driver and an 11-year-old male passenger are in protective custody. Troopers also found a firearm, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies and Shelton police office assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing loved ones.
Family asking for help to find missing Aurora couple
Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went...
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln

Latest News

Most of Nebraska is covered with a Winter Storm Warning through the day on Wednesday.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
Nebraska Board of Education seeking feedback on search for new Commissioner
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
Winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...