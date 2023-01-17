Beatrice family loses home after fire

A Beatrice family is now without a permanent roof over their heads after a fire at their rental home.
A Beatrice family is now without a permanent roof over their heads after a fire at their rental home.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Beatrice family is now without a permanent roof over their heads after a fire at their rental home. The family wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but almost all of their belongings have been damaged or destroyed. And without renters insurance, the situation is that much more difficult for the single mom who’s figuring out next steps.

“It was one of those moments that you just lose feeling in your body,” said Faith Pohlman.

A fire that started in the back of Faith’s rented home Friday night caused about $20,000 worth of damage, according to Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

She and her kids were not home when it happened, returning Saturday to find it like this.

“Was it was really hard to see everything that I’ve worked hard for for me and my kids, and just pretty much all be gone,” Faith said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Faith said the main concern, and what makes the home now unlivable, is the smoke damage. Much of the home is coated in debris.

“Yeah, pretty much everything,” Faith said. “Everything was gone.”

First responders did manage to get her pet dog and snakes out of the home safely. Faith is a single mother to two young children, Emeryson and Bennett. She said explaining to them what happened to their things has been difficult.

“All of their toys are gone,” Faith said. “She was upset about that. But it’s all replaceable. It’s just the fact of losing things that we cared about.”

It’s unclear what will happen with the rental home. Faith and her family are currently living with her best friend until more permanent arrangements can be made. She said it’s been amazing to see her community reach out.

“They’ve just been very supportive and kind with words and told me to let them know if I needed anything,” Faith said.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help make up for the family’s losses.

