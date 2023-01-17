Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the grocery store.(WSTM via CNN Newsource)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSTM) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store in New York on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Syracuse police chief, the driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas of heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet during the day Wednesday.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing loved ones.
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went...
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education
Monday High Temperatures
Active weather pattern this week

Latest News

Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mayor Tim Keller speaks about the recent shootings.
Mayor faults 'radicalism' in shooting at elected officials' homes
It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more...
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
The Lincoln Children's Museum shares the latest events and happenings.
Lincoln Children's Museum on 10/11 This Morning
Nebraska parks featured in tv show
Nebraska parks featured in tv show
An investigation is underway in Virginia after 13 schools did not inform students they won...
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition