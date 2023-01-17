Cronin tabbed NCAA, Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Liam Cronin (125) claimed his first Big Ten and NCAA Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference and the NCAA announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon.

The Orange, Calif., native and 2021 NCAA qualifier recorded two top five wins this past weekend. On Friday against Minnesota, Cronin defeated #4 Patrick McKee by decision, 11-6. McKee scored first with a takedown in Period 1, but Cronin quickly responded with an escape. Cronin then tallied two takedowns in the second period and another takedown in Period 3 to secure the victory. On Sunday, Cronin faced Northwestern’s #3 Michael DeAugustino. After a scoreless first period, Cronin used a takedown and four nearfall points to take the 6-1 advantage. He secured the statement win with a third period reversal, takedown and the riding time point to win by major decision, 11-1.

Cronin, who is currently the third-ranked wrestler in the nation according to the InterMat rankings, has 64 career victories. He is also 13-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference competition.

This is the first weekly honor for the Huskers since Mikey Labriola garnered the award last season on Feb. 22, 2022.

The Huskers are back in action against Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. (CT).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.