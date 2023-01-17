Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returning to NU in 2023.
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returning to NU in 2023.(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on October 11, midway through the 2022 season. On Monday, Garcia-Castaneda removed himself from the portal and will return to Nebraska in 2023.

Garcia-Castaneda made waves early in the 2022 season catching the Huskers first touchdown of the year against Northwestern in Ireland. Garcia-Castaneda was targeted seven times in that game. After the loss to Northwestern Garcia-Castaneda saw just three targets in the Huskers next three games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma.

Garcia-Castaneda becomes the second Husker who left the program in the middle of the year in 2022 to announce he will back, joining Zavier Betts.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went...
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking
Peyton Robb Wrestling vs Northwestern
Huskers top Wildcats, 22-15
Families came together as a racing team at Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln....
Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed hosts fifth annual Lego Pit Stop event

Latest News

Peyton Robb Wrestling vs Northwestern
Huskers top Wildcats, 22-15
Nebraska Wrestling versus Northwestern
Nebraska Wrestling versus Northwestern Jan. 15
2023 HAC Wrestling Championships
2023 HAC Wrestling Championships
View all the night's prep basketball scores.
HS Basketball Highlights & Scores: Saturday, Jan. 14