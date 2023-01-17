Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on October 11, midway through the 2022 season. On Monday, Garcia-Castaneda removed himself from the portal and will return to Nebraska in 2023.

Garcia-Castaneda made waves early in the 2022 season catching the Huskers first touchdown of the year against Northwestern in Ireland. Garcia-Castaneda was targeted seven times in that game. After the loss to Northwestern Garcia-Castaneda saw just three targets in the Huskers next three games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma.

Garcia-Castaneda becomes the second Husker who left the program in the middle of the year in 2022 to announce he will back, joining Zavier Betts.

