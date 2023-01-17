LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a driver who they say crashed into a car, which caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a total of five cars.

On Friday around 3:49 p.m., an officer near 11th and O Streets said they saw a westbound car crash with a second vehicle stopped on O Street.

That collision caused the second vehicle to hit a third car, which caused the third to hit a fourth vehicle, and the fourth vehicle to hit a fifth vehicle, according to LPD.

Police claim that they tried making contact with the driver who caused the first crash, but the driver continued through the painted median and hit a sixth car at the intersection of 10th and O Streets.

LPD said the driver came to a stop because of the damage.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Edgar Aguilar-Ramos. He was arrested and lodged in jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident, DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, reckless driving and no operator’s license.

According to police, Aguilar-Ramos tested .186 blood alcohol content at the jail.

