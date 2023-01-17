Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!

Winter Storm Warnings cover almost the entire state with Winter Wx Advisories in place across the far northwest and the far southeastern parts of Nebraska. These alerts begin to go into effect for western Nebraska on Tuesday evening, with Winter Storm Warnings beginning for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska at 6 AM on Wednesday. The winter weather alerts last through the day on Wednesday and expire from west to east late Wednesday night into early on Thursday morning.

Most of Nebraska is covered with a Winter Storm Warning through the day on Wednesday. (KOLN)

As a low-pressure system exits Colorado late tonight and slides east across Kansas, snow will begin to spread into western Nebraska with snow expanding in coverage and intensity through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. By early Wednesday - around drivetime - for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, look for a wintry mix of snow, ice, sleet, and rain to impact the area. Through the morning that wintry mix will transition to all snow, which could be heavy at times. This transition will be key to our potential snowfall amounts - if it happens sooner, we could see more snow and less ice, if it happens later, we could see less snow and more ice.

Areas of snow - heavy at times - will continue through most of the day across the 10/11 coverage area. Snowfall rates could range between 1″ to 2″ per hour at their peak, which will likely come from the late morning through the late afternoon. The snow combined with north and northeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow along with whiteout conditions and reduced visibility. Again, as mentioned above, travel conditions on Wednesday will be difficult and dangerous and could be near impossible at times. If you don’t have to be out on the roads, please don’t!

As the low-pressure system continues to push east out of the area, snow will begin to end from west to east by late Wednesday. Most of western Nebraska should see snow end by 10 PM Wednesday, with lingering light to moderate snow across eastern Nebraska that could last into early Thursday morning.

Snow will spread across the state through the day on Wednesday, ending from west to east by late Wednesday night into early Thursday. (KOLN)

The snowfall forecast offers a wide swath of heavy snow across a good portion of the state where many areas could see 8″ to 12″ of snow. The heaviest band of snow - 12″ to 16″ - is expected to set up from northeastern Colorado into parts of southwestern and central parts of the state - including Imperial, North Platte, Lexington, Broken Bow, and Albion. There will be a very tight cutoff from larger snowfall numbers to lesser ones, particularly into southeastern parts of the state. The forecast as of Tuesday afternoon includes Lincoln in the 4″ to 8″ snowfall range. We do that with the caveat that short term models still indicate the potential for some higher totals in the Lincoln area. As mentioned above, the transition from a wintry mix to all snow will also play a part in these snowfall amounts, where if we see that transition happen sooner than currently expected, we could see higher snowfall amounts and vice versa.

Heavy snow is expected to impact the state through the day on Wednesday with snow ending from west to east late Wednesday into early Thursday. (KOLN)

While not as big of a concern as the possibility of heavy snow, the potential for ice across southeastern Nebraska could add to the mess of travel concerns on Wednesday morning. The forecast as of Tuesday afternoon includes the potential for areas like Hebron, Beatrice, Nebraska City, and Falls City to see a 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice before we transition to all snow. While we aren’t expecting a lot of ice, we certainly could see enough to make any untreated or elevated surfaces very slick through Wednesday morning.

A few tenths of an inch of ice are possible across southeastern Nebraska through Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned on Wednesday, it will be a cold and blustery day. Look for low temperatures in the morning to settle into the low 20s to low 30s across the state.

Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the 20s to low 30s. (KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures will only “warm” back to the mid 20s to mid 30s from west to east, but when you factor in the blustery north and northeast winds, wind chills by Wednesday afternoon will be in the single digits, teens, and low 20s.

High temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the mid 20s to low 30s. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Wednesday afternoon will range from the single digits to the low 20s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is highlighted by colder temperatures over the next week with daily chances for some additional light snow.

The extended forecast has the potential for heavy snow on Wednesday with additional chances for moisture everyday this forecast period. Look for colder temperatures to headline the forecast over the next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.