$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after off-road diesel was stolen from equipment at a north Lincoln construction site.

Wednesday around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the land development project near Alvo Road, between 14th and 27th Streets, on a report of a fuel theft.

According to LPD, a contractor reported fuel had been taken from their earth moving equipment and fuel tanker truck sometime over the weekend.

Police said the tanker was filled Saturday with 1,000 gallons of off-road diesel and three pieces of equipment are missing approximately 100 gallons.

The total estimate of fuel taken is $4,000, according to LPD, and some hand tools were also missing from the fuel truck which are valued at $200.

LPD said off-road diesel is identical to normal diesel fuel, however red dye is added to identify that it has not been taxed. Off-road diesel is commonly used in farm and construction equipment that does not travel on public roadways.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000, or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

