$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after off-road diesel was stolen from equipment at a north Lincoln construction site.

Wednesday around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the land development project near Alvo Road, between 14th and 27th Streets, on a report of a fuel theft.

According to LPD, a contractor reported fuel had been taken from their earth moving equipment and fuel tanker truck sometime over the weekend.

Police said the tanker was filled Saturday with 1,000 gallons of off-road diesel and three pieces of equipment are missing approximately 100 gallons.

The total estimate of fuel taken is $4,000, according to LPD, and some hand tools were also missing from the fuel truck which are valued at $200.

LPD said off-road diesel is identical to normal diesel fuel, however red dye is added to identify that it has not been taxed. Off-road diesel is commonly used in farm and construction equipment that does not travel on public roadways.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000, or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
Freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

Freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
Brodd's Small Engine Repair
Small engine repair shop offers snow blower tips
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
Brodd's Small Engine Repair
Brodd's Small Engine Repair on Snowblower Prep