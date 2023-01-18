402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together.

Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.

Whatever the case may be, one Lincoln ice cream shop is looking to break multiple barriers, and they teamed up with Runza’s famous wintertime hit to do so.

Cue the Chili & Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream.

Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, check out the post for yourself.

The description for the unique combo reads, “Chili spiced ice cream with pieces of gooey cinnamon roll.” The post immediately took off and by the end of Wednesday, it had over 800 reactions and 500 shares.

402 Creamery and Runza fans alike will certainly be sharing their opinions about the ice cream when it’s made available at the ice cream shop’s two locations in the Capital City (in the Haymarket, north of 8th & Q, and in the Village Gardens near 56th & Pine Lake).

