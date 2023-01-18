Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
Most of Nebraska is covered with a Winter Storm Warning through the day on Wednesday.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court to hear appeal of ex-officer in murder of George Floyd
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews pretreat streets ahead of a significant winter storm.
LTU crews pretreat Lincoln streets ahead of winter storm