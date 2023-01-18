Griesel expected to play vs. Ohio St.

Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury when the Huskers play Ohio State on Wednesday. Griesel missed Friday’s game against 3rd-ranked Purdue and has eased back into action at practice this week. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg says the senior guard participated in nearly all of the Huskers’ Tuesday workout.

Griesel ranks among the team leaders in scoring. The Lincoln East graduate averages 11 points and five rebounds per game. Griesel’s presence is much needed for the slumping Huskers. Nebraska has lost three of its last four games.

Starting forward Juwan Gary will miss a significant amount of time, according to Hoiberg. He has a shoulder injury, which was re-aggravated during the Huskers’ 76-50 loss to Illinois. Gary is expected to have tests on his shoulder prior to Wednesday’s game.

