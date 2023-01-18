Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team moving to new location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station is moving to a new location.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team, located at 4843 Huntington Ave., will begin transitioning to their new location at 52nd and R Street.

Northeast Team officers will temporarily be relocated as construction finishes, and the official move takes place.

“During this time, staff will be unavailable for walk-in reports at the 4843 Huntington location,” police said in a facebook post. “Community members can expect the same level of police services they’re accustomed to from the Northeast Team.”

The public can contact the Lincoln Police Department at either 402-441-6000 or 911 for services.

