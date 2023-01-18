LTU crews pretreat Lincoln streets ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln streets have been pretreated ahead of a winter storm set to move into the area Wednesday morning.

In an update at 5:30 a.m., Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said crews were completing the application of anti-ice brine to arterial streets, bus and school routes to help prevent ice from building up on the streets.

Those workers will remain on duty and ready to respond to changing weather conditions, LTU said. Additional crews were on standby to assist if needed.

StarTran buses will operate as normal, LTU said. Riders are encouraged to plan for delays and dress appropriately for winter conditions. Lincoln residents who live on bus routes are urged to clear sidewalks promptly for easy and safe access to and from bus stops. This effort will also help prevent bus delays.

Drivers should watch for changing weather and plan trips accordingly.

LTU also encouraged Lincoln residents to make plans for off-street parking through the storm.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.