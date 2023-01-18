Parking banned on Lincoln emergency snow routes beginning at 10 p.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Snow Emergency is in effect for the City of Lincoln.

Beginning Wednesday at 10 p.m., parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes. Maps of these routes are available at lincoln.ne.gov/snow under the “Parking Bans & Ordinances” tab.

Crews remain on patrol treating emergency snow routes and arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet with brine. Plow teams are on standby and ready to respond to forecasted snow.

Streets range from wet to partially slush covered. Drivers should watch for accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and slick streets as the storm continues this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Mixed precipitation, snow accumulation up to 10 inches, light icing, and winds up to 35 mph are possible.

StarTran buses will operate during the snowstorm. Riders are encouraged to plan for delays and dress appropriately for winter conditions. Lincoln residents who live on bus routes are urged to clear sidewalks promptly for easy and safe access to and from bus stops. This effort will also help prevent bus delays.

