Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
Most of Nebraska is covered with a Winter Storm Warning through the day on Wednesday.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing loved ones.
Family asking for help to find missing Aurora couple
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

Latest News

Volleyball standout Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from Huskers
Volleyball standout Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from Huskers
Lauenstein steps away from volleyball
Lauenstein steps away from volleyball
hsbb
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17)
The new valuations were sent out this past Friday, and experts said they can understand why...
Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln & Lancaster County