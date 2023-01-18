Small engine repair shop offers snow blower tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most Lincoln residents likely haven’t had to use their snow blowers in a long time.

Brodds Small Engine Repair, located near N. Cotner and Garland Street, knows this and is ready to assist with malfunctioning snow blowers.

Experts there say snow blower maintenance should be done year round, and offer tips like draining your snow blower of fuel at the end of the winter season, and also making sure the scraper blades and paddles aren’t worn or damaged.

“Fuel just doesn’t stay stable very long these days,” said Danny Murphy, Owner of Brodds Small Engine Repair. “We don’t get snow every year, so they don’t get used like they normally would with a lawnmower, so that fuel sits in there, and stays in there and gets stale.”

Murphy says the store is ready for an influx of malfunctioning snow blowers and will be open all weekdays for repairs, which Murphy says takes anywhere from 2 to 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.