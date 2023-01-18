Volleyball standout Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from Huskers

Volleyball standout Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from Huskers
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball player Whitney Lauenstein announced via social media that she will be taking a step back from the Huskers, following the loss of her father.

In a message posted on Instagram Lauenstein thanked both the volleyball program and Husker fans for their support during her time at Nebraska.

“Thank you everyone for the unconditional love and support the Nebraska fan base is unlike any other,” Lauenstein wrote.

The Nebraska native played two seasons with the Huskers under Head Coach John Cook.

“We fully support Whitney and her family in making this decision and hope that she will find peace and healing,” Cook said. “There are bigger things in life than volleyball. Whit will be missed by everyone involved with our program, especially her Husker teammates and coaches. She will always be a Husker.”

