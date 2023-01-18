Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney

Interstate 80 closed from Lexington to Ogallala.
Interstate 80 closed from Lexington to Ogallala.(MGN Online)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.

Keep it with Local4 and we’ll keep you updated on travel delays in the area. You can also check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
Most of Nebraska is covered with a Winter Storm Warning through the day on Wednesday.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
FILE
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase

Latest News

The new valuations were sent out this past Friday, and experts said they can understand why...
Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln & Lancaster County
Most of Nebraska is covered with a Winter Storm Warning through the day on Wednesday.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews pretreat streets ahead of a significant winter storm.
LTU crews pretreat Lincoln streets ahead of winter storm