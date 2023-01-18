Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.

Keep it with Local4 and we’ll keep you updated on travel delays in the area. You can also check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.