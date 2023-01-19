Cold and blustery conditions Thursday

Brad's Thursday Morning Weather Update
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The storm system responsible for dumping close to two feet of snow in parts of Nebraska will continue to move eastward during the day Thursday. In its wake, flurries or light snow showers will be possible in the morning. A gusty northwest wind will cause some blowing and drifting snow. Seasonal temperatures expected Friday into the weekend. There is a chance of snow showers on Saturday for southern Nebraska.

Winter weather advisory until 9 AM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory until 9 AM for the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas. Light snow will be possible through 9 am. Accumulation will be less than an inch.(1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy this morning with a few scattered snow showers or flurries. Very little accumulation is expected. Mix of clouds and sun Thursday afternoon with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Typical January temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and cold Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the teens with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the teens.(1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sun on Friday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will not be as breezy, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Friday will be at or near average.(1011 Weather)

Another storm system moving through the southern plains on Saturday will bring the chance for some light snow accumulations in far southern Nebraska. High temperatures over the next 7 days will be at or slightly below average.

Normal January temperatures expected.(1011 Weather)

