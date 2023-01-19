Firm says Lincoln has “overwhelming support” to bring a convention center downtown

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A recently released report said there is “overwhelming support” to bring a convention center to downtown Lincoln.

According to CSL International, the Minnesota-based firm that put the report together, there is a demand for a convention center in the Capital City.

It started a study into the viability of the project in 2022. CSL has identified a few potential locations for a future convention center including the former Journal Star production building at Ninth and Q streets, sites close to the Cornhusker Hotel, the Telegraph District, and near Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The group recommended something around 129,000 square feet in size, which would be roughly three acres, and two stories tall. The cost to build would be anywhere between $111 million and $120 million.

The report shows that such a space would generate nearly $19 million a year, host more than 200 events, and create around 230 jobs, not including the construction phase.

Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart introduced a bill Wednesday that would set aside $60 million in one-time funding to get it off the ground.

CSL said that the project is still very much in the early stages and could change as it moves forward.

