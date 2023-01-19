Friday Forecast: Cloudy & quiet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The work week will end with cloudy and cool temperatures but nonetheless it will be a quiet day weather-wise. The quiet conditions won’t last long... as we are tracking another round of snow chances on Saturday.

Friday will be a quiet day weather-wise! It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but a few areas of patchy fog are possible across the 1011 region in the morning. On top of the cloud cover, it will be a seasonally cool day with high temperatures right around the freezing point across most of the area and slightly cooler in the upper 20s in the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight and low temperatures will fall to the upper teens to low 20s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be the end to the quiet conditions as another round of snow will move into southern Nebraska thanks to a low pressure system to our south. The snow chances will begin in the very early morning hours in southwestern Nebraska and through the day it looks to move along the I-80 corridor and into southeast and eastern areas by mid-day. The band of snow will continue to move in an eastward direction though the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Majority of the snow looks to clear out by the time we head to bed. We’re looking at light potential snowfall accumulation with this system, with the potential of an inch or less for areas along the I-80 corridor and a bit more accumulation possible south and along the southern border. As always check back in with us over the next 24 to 36 hours as we continue to update the forecast with the latest information. Other than the snow, the rest of the area will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be at the freezing mark or just slightly above freezing.

Snow chances will build into western and central areas in the early morning hours. The band will continue to move eastward along the I-80 corridor through the day and evening hours. (KOLN)

Saturday Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will be dry and cool. Then the new week will bring a small chance for snow through Thursday. Temperatures will hangout in the lower 30s with through next Wednesday and will fall to the 20s Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

