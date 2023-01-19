Husker men’s basketball team tops Buckeyes at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Derrick Walker racked up 10 rebounds, and the Nebraska men’s basketball team beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 63-60 at home Wednesday.

The Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Sam Griesel, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. Keisei Tominaga added 11 points and Walker added eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Nebraska out-rebounded Ohio State 39-38 in Wednesday’s game, led by Walker’s 10 boards.

Nebraska’s defense held Ohio State to only 35.7 percent shooting from the field, including 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Buckeyes did not have much luck cleaning up their misses on the offensive glass either, as they finished with six offensive rebounds and managed five second-chance points while Nebraska cleared 35 defensive rebounds.

FINAL: Nebraska 63, Ohio St. 60#Huskers hang on for a much-needed home win. Record improves to 10-9 (3-5 Big Ten).



Highlights & Postgame report tonight on @1011_News! pic.twitter.com/WglINHu068 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 19, 2023

After jumping out to a 14-13 advantage, Nebraska went on a 5-0 run with 4:57 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Griesel, to increase its lead to 19-13. The Cornhuskers then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 22-21.

Ohio State kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 49-47 advantage before Nebraska went on an 8-0 run to seize a 55-49 lead with 5:14 to go in the contest. The Buckeyes narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Cornhuskers still held on for the 63-60 win. Nebraska got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 12 of its 42 total points.

Hoiberg issued technical foul. Crowd boo's. Walker, Griesel, and Tominaga take turns trying to calm down the #Huskers head coach. pic.twitter.com/09HBGVDnVf — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 19, 2023

A smattering of fans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena as the #Huskers host Ohio State on a snowy Wednesday across Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/jwKExpmlqW — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 19, 2023

