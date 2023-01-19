Nebraska Softball team captains named for 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team named its captains for the 2023 season, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder and junior Abbie Squier will all serve as captains for the upcoming season.

“We are proud to announce our captains for the 2023 season,” Revelle said. “Courtney, Mya and Abbie are ready, willing and able to be impactful leaders for the Nebraska Softball team. Each leads themselves extremely well in all aspects of their lives (we believe this is the first step in being a great leader), and we are confident that they will have the same focus as they lead the team.

”We know that they all take a lot of pride in the title while also embracing the responsibility associated with this prestigious honor. We look forward to working together and alongside them to help our team be the best we are capable of being.”

Wallace returns for her fifth year with the Huskers this spring. A returning captain, the right-hander ranked third in the Big Ten in saves last season and seventh in wins. Wallace was a NFCA Third-Team All-Midwest Region selection and earned the inaugural Rawlings/NFCA Gold Glove Award for the pitching position. The Omaha, Neb., native, was also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive and All-Tournament team in 2022. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and six-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member, Wallace has made an impact in the classroom and the community as well. Wallace earned the Nebraska Silver Academic Medallion and the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award. Wallace has also been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team all four years of her career.

Felder enters her second season with Nebraska during the 2023 season. A NFCA First-Team All-Midwest Region selection, Felder led the team in batting average, hitting .373 on the season last year. The Fresno, Calif., native, started 50 games at first base, finishing with a .991 fielding percentage. Felder received Second-Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive team honors as well as a spot on the Big Ten Tournament team. Felder is a two-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member and was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship team for her contributions to the local community.

A returning NFCA Second-Team All-Region selection, Squier adds veteran experience to the 2023 team. The Lincoln, Neb., native, started every game during the 2022 season in left field and finished in the top three on the team in batting average, runs, hits, doubles, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Squier was a First-Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive team selection. Squier is also a leader in the classroom earning Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors. She has earned the Nebraska Gold Academic Medallion and has been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll every semester of her career. Squier has been recognized for her servant leadership, being named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team twice.

The Huskers 2023 season is set to begin at the Houston Invitational. The first game is set for Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. against Lamar.

Wallace on Being Named Captain: ”I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to be named a captain and lead my teammates again this upcoming season. Glad I get to experience this with two new captains who’s games I respect. Excited for the journey ahead of us and to get back on the field for 2023.”

Felder on Being Named Captain: ”I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to lead my team this year. This opportunity means so much to me, because we have an amazing group of women with high standards. It’s truly a blessing to work with Courtney and Abbie to lead such a strong group toward this year’s goals. I am so excited for what this year has in store for Husker Softball.”

Squier on Being Named Captain: ”It is one of the greatest privileges to wear Nebraska across my chest and an absolute honor to be a captain for the Red Team. I take great pride in being a Nebraska softball player and feel so blessed that my coaches and teammates trust me to lead our team alongside Courtney and Mya. Together, we will continue to build on the foundation that has been set for this program. I can’t wait to get after it this season.”

