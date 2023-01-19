NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing

An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
An Aurora family is asking for the public's help finding their missing loved ones.
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda.

NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled.

Aurora Police told 10/11 Now on Wednesday night that Robert and Loveda’s whereabouts are unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

The pair was last seen six days ago in Grand Island. They’re believed to be driving in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with Nebraska U.S. Navy license plate number 1030.

Robert has dementia and needs blood pressure medications.

Anybody with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department.

