One person killed in fiery crash in rural Nance County

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in rural Nance County.

The Nance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 22 near N. 370th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation showed that a white, Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on Hwy 22 when it struck the rear end of a piece of farm equipment that was also going westbound on the highway.

Witnesses attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle, who was trapped inside. They were not able to get him out as the fire quickly spread and engulfed the entire vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said once fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to put the fire out and extract the driver. He had succumbed to injuries and died before first responders were on scene.

Deputies were able to identify him and notify his family. The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name.

The driver of the wheeled payloader was taken to Columbus Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office has requested the assistance of an accident reconstructionist from the Nebraska State Patrol. The sheriff’s office and NSP are still investigating to determine the cause. It’s unknown at this time the speed of the Suburban.

The sheriff thanked responding partners for their help, including Genoa Volunteer Rescue Squad, Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, Fullerton Volunteer Fire Department, Smith and Sons Towing and the Nebraska State Patrol.

