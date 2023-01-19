Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
Chili & Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream; coming to the Capital City on Thursday, January 26th, courtesy...
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

Latest News

Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
As US nears debt limit, political frictions raising alarms
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days