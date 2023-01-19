Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska

Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.
Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.(NTV pool coverage)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island.

According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m., but due to the weather, the hearing was moved up to 1 p.m., where Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III ordered that Roenz can be taken into Texas custody.

He’s currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

Roenz is facing charges out of Harris County, Texas, including murder of his mother.

In October, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide out of Texas that could be traveling through Nebraska.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wood River, attempted to stop it but the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually crashed with law enforcement finding Tyler’s mother, Michelle’s body in the trunk.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A status hearing is set for later this month to update the court on his extradition status.

The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.(Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's office)

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

Latest News

Dora, 18, shared her story of being a teen in the foster care system in Nebraska.
Young adults share experiences of struggles to find foster homes as teenagers
Zach Bryan 2023 tour
Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in August
Central and western Nebraska were hit very hard with heavy snow, while Lincoln and southeastern...
Snowfall reports from Tuesday, January 17th through Thursday, January 19th
An exterior photo of Nelnet located in downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers