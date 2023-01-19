Thursday Forecast: Blustery and cold conditions will dominate the day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure dropped several inches of snow on parts of Nebraska on Wednesday...nearly 2 feet in some locations...along with significant amounts of rain...freezing rain and sleet. Western and central Nebraska took the brunt of the storm once again...with 6-to-16″ of snow common there...while some isolated 20″+ totals were recorded in Custer County near Broken Bow.

Statewide Snowfall Totals (KOLN)

Much of eastern and southeastern Nebraska were plagued more by freezing rain and sleet than they were snow...as temperatures hovered in the low-to-mid 30s for much of the day. Lincoln ended up with a RECORD precipitation amount for January 18th...around 0.74″ through 8pm Wednesday evening...but because of the warmer temperatures during the heaviest precipitation times...most of that fell as rain...freezing rain and sleet...keeping snowfall numbers for much of eastern Nebraska much lower.

Snowfall Map (KOLN)

Areas of snow will continue into the overnight with a wintry mix still possible over southeastern Nebraska...before almost all of the moisture ends or moves east by early Thursday morning. With north winds expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning...trees and power lines coated with ice may be at risk. WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are currently in place until 6am Thursday morning. Hazardous driving conditions and slippery sidewalks and roadways will continue to be an issue well after that. Please exercise caution with any travel plans.

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

Lows Wednesday night will fall into the teens and 20s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will do no better than the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will return to the teens.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday struggle again into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

No relief to the chilly temperatures over the weekend...as highs on both Saturday and Sunday lingering in the 20s and 30s.

Highs on Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Typical January weather is anticipated over the next week with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s...and lows mainly in the teens. Small snow chances are noted on Saturday...Monday...and Wednesday...but no MAJOR systems are expected at this time.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

