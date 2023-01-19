Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in August

By Isabella Benson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country singer Zach Bryan will make a stop in Lincoln during his Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour this year.

Bryan will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

One of Bryan’s most popular albums is American Heartbreak which was released in May 2022. The chart-topping album has one of his most famous songs, “Something in the Orange”.

Fans will have to register for a chance to purchase tickets for the concert via Fair AXS. This registration period will end on Jan. 29. For more information on purchasing tickets, people can click here.

