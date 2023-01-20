Crews respond to late-night fire in northwest Lincoln

Late-night house fire in northwest Lincoln
Late-night house fire in northwest Lincoln(10/11 NOW)
By Kelsie Passolt and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It appears that LFR was able to knock down a fire at a home fairly quickly Thursday night.

Crews were called to the home just east of NW 4th Street and W. Belmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Our reporter at the scene said by 10 p.m. the fire appeared to be under control, there was just light smoke coming from the back side of the home. There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
An exterior photo of Nelnet located in downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site

Latest News

What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an...
Downtown businesses excited about prospect of Lincoln convention center
Cronin battles back from Injury
Cronin's career peaking in 7th season
Downtown businesses excited about prospect of convention center coming to area
Snow angels program
Snow Angels volunteer to shovel snow for those in need