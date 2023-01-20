Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to check out this weekend in the Capital City, check out a few events in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

Swinging Into Season Invitational

Solid Rock Gymnastics is hosting a USAG invitational at their gym for Xcel and USAG Levels 2-10. Make sure to keep an eye on their page for the most up to date event schedule. It will come at a later date once all the entries are received. This event is at Solid Rock Gymnastics.

Friday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Adults $10, Kids: $5

More info: HERE

Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolf Invitational

NWU’s Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams will host the Prairie Wolf Invitational. You don’t want to miss out on the action. This event is at Devaney Sports Center, located at 1600 Court Street and Knight Fieldhouse.

Friday 1 p.m.; Adults: $6, Seniors: $3

More info: HERE

Investigate Saturday Science Lab - Ancient Life

Explore interactive, hands-on science activities with Morrill Hall educators and learn skills that you can continue using after the sessions. Join them and discover new ways to think about science and natural history. Come and experience learning through hands-on activities exploring ancient life. This event is at the University of Nebraska State Museum - Morrill Hall.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Free with museum admission

More info: HERE

Husker Toy & Buckle Show

Check out thousands of toys and buckles of all types and ages at Nebraska’s #1 largest collectible toy show. Cast iron to the very new, Matchbox to Tonka, cars and trucks to tractors and more--there will be something for everyone. This event is at Lancaster Event Center.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Adults: $5

More info: HERE

Lincoln Friends Of Chamber Music - The Axiom String Quartet

The Axiom Quartet is a dynamic and passionate string quartet that explores all genres of music with no boundaries or limits. Axiom Quartet has become known around Texas for its inventive programs that mix music from the classical canon with transcriptions, and new compositions along with the inclusion of popular rock, electronic, indie, jazz and pop genres in a single concert experience. The unifying concept is simply expressivity whereby Axiom Quartet’s concerts turn classical fans towards extraordinary popular music while serving as classical music advocates to those who normally do not attend classical concerts. This event is at The Lied Center for Performing Arts – Carson Theater.

Sunday 3 p.m.; $35 Regular, $5 Student or Youth

More info: HERE

