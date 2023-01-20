HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thurs, Jan. 19)
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday, Jan. 19)
BOYS
Elkhorn 59, Beatrice 46
GIRLS
Bellevue West 56, Gretna 47
Falls City 36, Conestoga 35
Lewiston 61, Lourdes Central Catholic 60
Lincoln Christian 63, Omaha Concordia 26
Lincoln Pius X 39, Lincoln Southwest 35
Nebraska Lutheran 59, College View Academy 33
Shelby-Rising City 47, Dorchester 35
Weeping Water 31, Omaha Brownell Talbot 21
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.