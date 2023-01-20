HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thurs, Jan. 19)

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday, Jan. 19)

BOYS

Elkhorn 59, Beatrice 46

GIRLS

Bellevue West 56, Gretna 47

Falls City 36, Conestoga 35

Lewiston 61, Lourdes Central Catholic 60

Lincoln Christian 63, Omaha Concordia 26

Lincoln Pius X 39, Lincoln Southwest 35

Nebraska Lutheran 59, College View Academy 33

Shelby-Rising City 47, Dorchester 35

Weeping Water 31, Omaha Brownell Talbot 21

