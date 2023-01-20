Husker wrestler Cronin’s career peaking in 7th season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Unlike many of his teammates, Liam Cronin did not start wrestling until his freshman year of high school.

He went winless in his first year, but he stuck with it and now he’s one of the best on Nebraska’s roster and in the nation.

Cronin is a 25-year-old wrestling at 125 pounds.

“Grandpa, Grandpa Cronin, I get it all,” Cronin said.

Cronin is in his seventh year of college wrestling. He’s listed on Nebraska’s roster as a graduate student.

Cronin has maximized his eligibility with a redshirt season, a COVID year, and a medical redshirt. He missed nearly all of last season with injuries to his hand, his foot, and his back.

“My perspective as an athlete changed,” Cronin said. “It wasn’t about me. It was putting my teammates first. As a competitor, it’s hard to watch your teammates wrestling and not be there training and competing at the same time.”

“Last year there was a point he could come back,” said Nebraska Wrestling Head Coach Mark Manning. “For Liam, he wanted to finish great. Last year was tough to do when he was all banged up.”

The injuries tested Cronin both physically and mentally. They forced him to evaluate whether to continue wrestling and finish out a college career that started in 2016 at Indiana.

After returning to full health other the summer Cronin decided to give it one more ride, and he’s glad he did.

“This is the guy we imagined three years ago when we got him,” Manning said. “He’s taken the development piece to another level.”

This season Cronin has a 13-2 record, jumping to #3 in the national rankings.

“I’m just thankful to get on the mat and wrestle,” Cronin said. “That gratitude has helped my mindset a lot.”

Before he was the National Wrestler of the Week, Liam Cronin was a winless freshman trying to make a high school roster.



His story is of perseverance & perspective. Excited to share with @1011_News viewers at 10pm tonight! pic.twitter.com/nBgxYc3hjP — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 19, 2023

Cronin is the reigning National Wrestler of the Week.

He has the biggest match of the season Friday, Cronin with wrestle four-time national champion, Spencer Lee, when the Huskers compete against Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.