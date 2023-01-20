Huskers Travel to Penn State

The Huskers (10-9) travel to Penn State (12-6) to face the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.
Jan. 20, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks for its second straight win Saturday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to Penn State. Tipoff from the Bryce Jordan Center is set for 1:15 p.m. (central) and the contest with the Nittany Lions will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

The Huskers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) have been challenged away from home as Saturday’s game will be Nebraska’s fourth road game in six games this month. In all, NU will play six of its nine games this month on the road, and Saturday’s game presents an opportunity to snag another Quad 2 win. As of Jan. 19, Nebraska has played the second-hardest schedule in the country according to the NET (Kansas is No. 1) and Saturday’s game at Penn State will be NU’s 13th game against either a Quad 1 or Quad 2 opponent this season.

Sam Griesel led a balanced attack with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, while all nine Huskers who played got into the scoring column despite missing rotational players Juwan Gary (shoulder) and Blaise Keita (ankle).

Penn State (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) looks to bounce back after losing 63-60 at Wisconsin on Tuesday night. Penn State led 36-30 at the break, but was held to 38 percent shooting in the second half as Wisconsin rallied for the win. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, as the 6-foot-4 guard ranks in the top-10 of the Big Ten in scoring (17.7 ppg, fourth), assists (7.3 apg, first) and rebounding (7.7, 10th).

