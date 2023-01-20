“Kill motion” dominates talk at unicameral

The change prohibits the senator that wants to kill the bill from speaking first.
Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska senators today rejected a rule change that would have banned the public from openly-carrying guns at the state capitol. That is currently allowed and will stay that way.

Lawmakers rejected the proposed ban 32-7.

Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today.

Another proposed rule change is more in-the-weeds. It would change the order when a senator proposed a kill motion -- which is designed to do what the name says -- kill a bill a senator doesn’t like.

“You’re telling me one or two people on the floor who have a dislike for the bill should have more authority than those who worked on a bill and made the amendments? That’s peculiar,” said Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard.

“Don’t forget for a moment that dissent is patriotic, that dissent builds a record and dissent lets the public understand and appreciate the legislature doesn’t speak with one voice on any given issues,” said Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln.

In the end, lawmakers allowed the change by a vote of 46-2.

The senator who files a motion to kill a bill will still discuss their reasons why -- they just won’t go first. The senator who introduced the bill will now go first.

Lawmakers can also stop a kill motion with 33 votes.

