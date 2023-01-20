LIVE at 11AM: Senators discuss bills to restore voting rights for people with felony convictions

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of state senators and advocacy groups are holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss two bills that would restore voting rights for thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions.

Speakers will include state senators Justin Wayne and Machaela Cavanaugh, who have introduced LB20 and LR4CA, respectively, to the Nebraska Legislature. LB20 would immediately restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who have completed their sentences, including probation and parole. LR4CA is a proposed constitutional amendment to remove felony convictions other than treason from being a disqualification for voting.

Currently, once a Nebraskan has completed their sentence, they must then wait an additional two years before their right to vote is restored. 

