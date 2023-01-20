Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.

“Many people made the choice to stay off the roads during the worst part of the snowstorm, but the number of incidents increased once the snow stopped falling,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “I’m proud of the effort our troopers and dispatchers made over the last few days to help keep people safe during these conditions.”

I-80 between Grand Island and Wyoming was shut down Wednesday and most of Thursday.

NSP reminds all motorists to have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle during the winter months. Some items to include are:

  • Warm clothes
  • Blankets
  • Cell phone charger
  • Water and snacks
  • Flashlight
  • First Aid kit
  • Ice scraper
  • Ice melt or sand
  • Jumper cables

As winter continues, motorists should always remember to visit 511.Nebraska.gov or check the Nebraska 511 app for updated road conditions along their route. Any driver who needs help on the road can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

