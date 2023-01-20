Saturday Forecast: Areas of light snow possible to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks pretty typical of mid to late January with near seasonal temperatures and a chance for some light snow in the forecast for the day on Saturday. Snow is expected to be fairly light - perhaps an inch or two in far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas and should have fairly minimal impacts on travel compared to what we just went through on Wednesday.

The weather should remain fairly quiet into your Friday night and through the overnight hours. Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy after seeing some decent sunshine on Friday. Some areas of patchy dense fog will be possible thanks to the extra moisture in the air from our melting snow and ice. Areas of light snow are expected to drift into the far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas through the day. Most models keep any accumulating snow right along the Nebraska-Kansas border, with some models extending that snow just a bit north into south central and southeastern Nebraska. Snow looks to push east of the area by late Saturday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with some areas of light snow expected to slide across northern Kansas and parts of southern Nebraska. (KOLN)

As mentioned, snowfall amounts won’t be much with the highest amounts expected across northwestern and northern Kansas, where they could pick up some decent snow. Across southern Nebraska, look for most areas to see a trace to 1″ of snow, with parts of southeastern Nebraska maybe seeing 1″ to 3″ of new snow. Models in Lincoln range from nothing to around 1.5″, so look for little if any snow in the Capital City.

Some light snow with an inch or two of accumulation is possible across far southern Nebraska into northern Kansas on Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be pretty uneventful this weekend. Look for lows to start the weekend on Saturday in the mid teens to mid 20s. There should be very little, if any, wind to start the day, so wind chills won’t be an issue.

Look for lows in the mid teens to mid 20s on Saturday moring. (KOLN)

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be seasonal - which is impressive for some parts of the state considering the considerable amount of snow on the ground. Look for highs in the low to mid 30s across 10/11 country with light winds into the afternoon.

Highs should be in the low to mid 30s to start the weekend. (KOLN)

Sunday will start with low temperatures in the teens to low 20s from west to east across the area.

Look for lows in the teens to low 20s on Sunday morning. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, temperatures will scratch their way into the upper 20s to low 30s across the region.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is dry on Sunday with small chances for some hit and miss light snow through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be fairly steady, and perhaps a few degrees below normal with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for the week next week.

Light snow showers are possible on Saturday to start the weekend with more small chances for some light moisture through the week next week. (KOLN)

