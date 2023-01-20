Snow Angels volunteer to shovel snow for those in need

Snow angels program
Snow angels program(KOLN)
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a significant snowfall, city crews set out to clear arterial and some residential streets. Where the city stops, the Snow Angels jump in.

Part of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the Snow Angel Program is based on dozens of volunteers in the Lincoln area that helps clear the snow from residences of people in need.

Volunteer Drew Lannin started shoveling driveways in 2017. He says he signed up after his church’s pastor passed away while shoveling his driveway.

Sure, shoveling snow all day can be hard work, but it’s the gratitude the residents show him that makes it more than worth it.

“This lady came out from her house, and she was an older lady and was so excited to have us there and was so appreciative of us being there that she was crying,” said Lannin. “She had a wheelchair ramp that we had to clear off, so we were able to help her get a path to her mail. That type of thing makes it really rewarding.”

If you or someone would like to reach out to a Snow Angel, a complete list of the volunteers can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
An exterior photo of Nelnet located in downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Cloudy & quiet
"On Your Feet" coming to the Lied Center
On Your Feet coming to the Lied Center
Central and western Nebraska were hit very hard with heavy snow, while Lincoln and southeastern...
Snowfall reports from Tuesday through Thursday
Dora, 18, shared her story of being a teen in the foster care system in Nebraska.
Young adults share experiences of struggles to find foster homes as teenagers