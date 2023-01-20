Snow Angels volunteer to shovel snow for those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a significant snowfall, city crews set out to clear arterial and some residential streets. Where the city stops, the Snow Angels jump in.

Part of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the Snow Angel Program is based on dozens of volunteers in the Lincoln area that helps clear the snow from residences of people in need.

Volunteer Drew Lannin started shoveling driveways in 2017. He says he signed up after his church’s pastor passed away while shoveling his driveway.

Sure, shoveling snow all day can be hard work, but it’s the gratitude the residents show him that makes it more than worth it.

“This lady came out from her house, and she was an older lady and was so excited to have us there and was so appreciative of us being there that she was crying,” said Lannin. “She had a wheelchair ramp that we had to clear off, so we were able to help her get a path to her mail. That type of thing makes it really rewarding.”

If you or someone would like to reach out to a Snow Angel, a complete list of the volunteers can be found here.

