City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday.

The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility.

Click here for additional winter operations information.

