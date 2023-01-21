City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday.

The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility.

