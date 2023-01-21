Huskers Drop Dual at Iowa

(Nebraska Athletics) - In the third conference dual of the season, the Nebraska wrestling team (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten) fell at Iowa on Friday night, 34-6. Despite the lopsided finish, the All-American duo of Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola extended their impressive undefeated seasons with a pair of decisions.

At 157, top-ranked Robb defeated No. 21 Cobe Siebrecht in a 7-2 decision. Robb recorded a first period takedown and a reversal in the second to go up 4-0. Siebrecht responded with an escape, but Robb used takedown to close Period 2 and hold the 6-1 advantage. To finish the bout, Siebrecht recorded another escape, but Robb tallied the riding time point to secure the win.

No. 2 Labriola remained undefeated with a 3-2 decision over No. 16 Nelson Brands at 174. Entering the final period, Labriola was leading, 1-0. Brands tied it up with an escape, but Labriola pulled ahead with a takedown. Brands recorded another escape, but Labriola held on for the win.

In the second top-five matchup of the night, No. 5 Brock Hardy took on No. 2 Real Woods at 141. Hardy recorded a big takedown to go up 2-0, but Woods responded with a reversal and two near fall points. Another reversal stretched Woods’ lead to 6-2. Hardy had a takedown in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough as he dropped the decision, 6-4.

In the ninth bout of the night, No. 22 Silas Allred and No. 8 Jacob Warner remained scoreless through the first two periods. In the last two minutes, Warner scored first with an escape, followed by an Allred takedown. An additional escape and the riding time point gave Warner the 3-2 decision.

At 184, No. 16 Lenny Pinto battled No. 8 Abe Assad. A takedown from Pinto and a pair of Assad escapes brought the score to 2-2 midway through the second period. Assad took his first lead with a second period takedown. Pinto tied it up again with two escapes of his own. In the final period, Assad took his final lead with another takedown and won the bout, 6-5.

At 165, Bubba Wilson dropped a major decision to No. 10 Patrick Kennedy. The score remained 6-1 after two periods behind a pair of Kennedy takedowns and an escape. Kennedy then pulled away in the final period with a trio of takedowns and the riding time point.

At 133, Kyle Burwick struck first with a takedown, but Iowa’s Brody Teske answered with an escape, a reversal and a takedown to win, 5-2.

Iowa was dominant at 125, 149 and at heavyweight. No. 3 Liam Cronin, Dayne Morton and Cale Davidson battled, but were pinned. Up next, the Huskers return home to face Wisconsin on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. CT. Action will be streamed on Big Ten+ with live stats on TrackWrestling.

