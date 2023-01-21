Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man.

LPD said officers responded to the area of South 18th Street and Euclid Avenue in regards to a shooting at 10:19 a.m. Officers located the 18-year-old outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue assisted and provided life saving measures. The 18-year-old was declared deceased at a local hospital. The victim’s family has been notified; however, his name is not being released at this time.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln for 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

LPD asks anyone with information to to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

