LPS hosts first Girls Wrestling Tournament

Staying in the district, some in Lincoln have been waiting a long time for Friday night as the first ever LPS Girls Wrestling Tournament took place.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some in Lincoln have been waiting a long time for Friday night’s first ever Lincoln Public Schools Girls Wrestling Tournament. The Northeast High gym, though not packed, sprang to life every time a match started.

In 2021, the Nebraska School Activities Association officially sanctioned the sport. LPS officials said it goes a long way in leveling the playing field and increasing inclusion, and parents agree.

“A lot of girls don’t have winter sports opportunities, so this is a great opportunity for more girls to get involved,” said Kenneth Ruben, a parent of a freshman wrestler. “And that’s what I’ve seen, a lot of the matches are sometimes more exciting than the boy’s matches.”

Eight teams competed Friday night with a total of 36 wrestlers. Every weight class between 100 and 190 was represented at the tournament. LPS officials said they’re eager to see what opportunities the season will bring for the girls.

